Topline: Jacinda Ardern and Laura Jane Grace

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Oct. 9

By Xtra Staff Oct 08, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Against Me's Laura Jane Grace
Credit: EPA/David Rowland, EPA/Peter Klaunzer; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Let’s get to it! This is just a taste test, mind you—subscribe to get the full meal delivered to your virtual door every Friday. 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉In June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Canadians changes were coming to the blood donation ban that affects men who have sex with men and trans women. Three months later, changes have yet to be made—and activists are demanding answers. Xtra’s senior editor, politics and identities, Erica Lenti explains the holdup.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉New Zealand’s Labour Party has pledged to ban conversion therapy in the country if re-elected. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was moved by activism to end the practice in New Zealand after seeing a film years ago that touched on the matter. Plus, a new study conducted by the progressive think tank Center for American Progress has found that rates of LGBTQ+ discrimination in the U.S. have increased dramatically over the past three years.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Imagine Schitt’s Creek without the gayness? We can’t either. Dan Levy took to Twitter this week to call out Comedy Central India for censoring a gay kiss in a promo video for the show. Plus, Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace surprised the world with the release of a new album, Stay Alive. And bisexual sad boi Phoebe Bridgers has launched Saddest Factory, an aptly-named record label, that will feature “good songs, regardless of genre.”

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Don’t be a bitter bisexual, be a sad one.

Phoebe Bridgers

