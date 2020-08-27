 
Topline: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Cher

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, August 28

By Xtra Staff Aug 27, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT
Credit: Courtesy Bell Media; EPA/Ennio Leanza; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍♂️ 🙋newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉In February, Xtra associate editor Arvin Joaquin travelled to the Philippines to speak with people on the frontlines of the country’s health crisis, and the young queer people fighting for a better future. Go inside the second wave of the HIV epidemic in the Philippines.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉The U.S. Trans Survey offers some of the best—and only—data on trans Americans. But its publication hangs in the balance because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has erased any mention of trans people from a key foreign aid policy.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Joe Biden has revealed his secret weapon to earn the gay vote—and it’s Cher. But will she show up on Canada’s Drag Race? After being heavily criticized for his judging on the series, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has left Twitter.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

All hail our democratic saviour 😇.

