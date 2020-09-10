 
Queen Priyanka, meet Patriarch Filaret. on Xtra
Queen Priyanka, meet Patriarch Filaret. Credit: Courtesy of Bell; AP
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Who wore it better—Priyanka or Patriarch Filaret?

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Sept. 4

By Xtra Staff Sep 10, 2020, 9:37 AM EDT

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Subscribe to get even more headlines you need to read. Let’s get to it! 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉A new Queen of the North was crowned in the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race. Check out the grace, wit and oomph of Season 1 winner Priyanka in her “Shantay She Slayed” exit interview. And don’t forget to check out our interviews with the runners-up, Rita Baga and Scarlett Bobo.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to defend her Olympic 800-metre title without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs. Plus, Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret, who claimed the COVID-19 pandemic was “God’s punishment for gays,” has been hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus. Hmm… 🤔

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉The Oscars finally get inclusive: The Academy Awards announce that Best Picture nominees must meet new “representation and inclusion standards” to be eligible for the award. And beam me up, Scotty! For the first time in the franchise’s history, Star Trek: Discovery will feature trans and non-binary characters, portrayed by trans and non-binary actors.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Move over, Liz. All hail our new Queen of the North! 👑

