Topline: Sarah Paulson and Kamala Harris

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Sept. 25

By Xtra Staff Sep 24, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT
Sarah Paulson and Kamala Harris
Credit: EPA/Nina Prommer, AP Photo/Morry Gash; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Let’s get to it! 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉With less than 50 days until the U.S. presidential election, Xtra contributor Sabine Franklin breaks down six progressive policy points that could give Democratic candidate Joe Biden the edge over the incumbent president.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Quite the role reversal: To prepare for a mock debate, Kamala Harris tapped gay former Democratic leadership hopeful Pete Buttigieg to play the role of Vice-President Mike Pence. Plus, a new study finds parents of LGBTQ2 teens are now less supportive of their children than they were 20 years ago.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉In an interview promoting her new show, Ratched, Sarah Paulson responded to critics who are ageist about her relationship with Holland Taylor, claiming those comments make her “want to cut a bitch” 🔪. Also this week: Punkie Johnson has joined the cast of Saturday Night Live as the show’s first out Black lesbian 🙌.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Are we afraid, or are we horny?

Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story

