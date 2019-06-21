Your Pride anthem, based on your zodiac sign

Pride is all about feeling seen — and what better way than through your birth chart? To help you celebrate this Pride, we’ve got a personalized song to add to your party playlist (and maybe help you get the person of your dreams!). 🎉

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is your MO, Cancer. But it’s Pride season, boo, so now’s not the time to stand against the wall pining or sobbing over your lost crush. Take charge and find someone else to dance with!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

“Me Too” by Meghan Trainor

We regret to inform you that the festivities aren’t all about you, Leo. Sure, you’re cute and that selfie’s 🔥 but the party is not just for you and that 👏 is 👏 fine 👏. After all, you know in your heart that all these people will end up wanting to be you anyway.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22)

“Get Your Freak On” by Missy Elliott

Critical, control freak, hypochondriac — you have a reputation for not liking to get dirty, Virgo. But contrary to your sign’s virginal meaning, you will still enjoy getting a little nasty 💦. This weekend, let loose: rub against some sweaty bodies, french kiss a stranger and stop worrying that people’s shirts are wrinkled and their nail polish is chipped.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22)

“Never Really Over” by Katy Perry

Libra, love yourself and stop seeing your ex! There’s a reason it didn’t work out. Sure, it was v romantic (at least in your head), but this indecisiveness is damaging your feelings and, quite frankly, is dislocating your chakras. So regain the balance and enjoy yourself this weekend because maybe true romance awaits (we doubt it, but do you).

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

“Pony” by Ginuwine

Yeah, yeah, we already know your shtick, Scorpio: you’re really broody, and you’re always DTF. This Pride, skip the parade and head to the afterparty to get your grind on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

“I’ll Be There” by Jess Glynne

Okay, Sagittarius, we’ll be blunt: you need to calm down. It’s okay to be realistic and only promise things you can actually deliver. You don’t have to overcommit this weekend. It’s okay to attend three parties instead of five. Your friends will understand, after all, your sense of humour is lovable — you just have to show up.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

“I Want To Break Free” by Queen

Oh Capricorn, you’re so misunderstood. “Too serious,” “such a bore,” “too traditional” — if only they knew the real you! This weekend, let your friends see you for who you really are: a damn good time (but it will take some letting loose on your end). 🤸‍♀️

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

“Telephone” Lady Gaga ft Beyoncé

Hello, hello baby? You called and I screened it. Aquarius, you free spirit, you rebel with a cause, you are primed to slay, charm and win over everyone this weekend with your friendliness and IDGAF attitude. But your unpredictability, especially when it comes to romance, might bite you where it hurts. Be on the lookout this weekend for scorned lovers you ghosted or else you just might be in for a haunting.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20)

“All the Lovers” by Kylie Minogue

You have so. many. feelings, Pisces — and all you want to do is spread the love! There are plenty of eligible hotties at Pride, and now’s your time to find a lover (or two, or three). There’s no better opportunity to taste all the colours of the rainbow. 🌈

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

“Confident” by Demi Lovato

Aries, tbh, we admire your confidence. This weekend, with the warm weather and sweaty bodies, you need to breathe and relax. A little inconvenience won’t kill you, just enjoy yourself. You know, it’s easier to express confidence when you’re #notshook.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

“How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

How will you know if they love you if you never leave the house, Taurus? A lover of comfort and routine, trying to pull you away from the couch will determine if you’ll even go out this Pride weekend — or seal the deal with your sweetie.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

“Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

Can your split personalities reconcile just this once to get through Pride (and your roster of lovers) unscathed? As the zodiac’s life of the party, Pride weekend is yours for the taking, if you can keep your priorities (and yourself) untangled from drama.