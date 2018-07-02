YouTube, major leagues and rubber bullets

Turkish police use rubber bullets at Pride

Despite an official ban for the fourth year in a row, about 1,000 people gathered in Istanbul to celebrate Pride, before police dispersed the crowd using rubber bullets. [Agence France-Presse]

Major League soccer player comes out

After coming out on Twitter, Collin Martin of the Minnesota United soccer club is the only openly gay male player in the major North American sports leagues. [NBC]

YouTube apologizes to LGBT creators

In the last days of Pride month, YouTube apologized to LGBT content creators for how its monetization policy discriminated against LGBT content and prevented creators from being paid. [The Verge]

Swaziland’s first Pride

In Africa’s last absolute monarchy, where the king has called homosexuality “satanic,” LGBT activists are kicking off the country’s first Pride celebration. [BBC]

Mexico elects pro-LGBT president

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has won the presidency of Mexico — the first left-wing president in decades — with a promise to respect “human beings of all manner of thought and all sexual preferences.” [Washington Post]